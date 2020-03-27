Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Decreases By 44.5%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the February 27th total of 363,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 750,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 938,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

