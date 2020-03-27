Short Interest in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Rises By 47.0%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,058,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the February 27th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $455.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.24.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

