Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Rises By 44.6%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 27th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,891. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CRA International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CRA International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.