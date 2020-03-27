Short Interest in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Drops By 26.9%

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 581,100 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 27th total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CRH by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CRH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CRH by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CRH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 2,612,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7042 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.