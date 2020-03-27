Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Increases By 60.9%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,200 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 27th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after buying an additional 396,011 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.24. 1,742,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

