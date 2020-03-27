Short Interest in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Rises By 43.4%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,313,100 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the February 27th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 650,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 1,188,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 294,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 199,899 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9,315.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 184,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 30,891.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 134,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

