Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Declines By 20.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 27th total of 457,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. BosValen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. 229,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $648.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

