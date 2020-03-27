Short Interest in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Declines By 17.6%

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,913,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 27th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,668,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,877. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,127,441 shares of company stock worth $45,417,973 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

