Short Interest in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Grows By 49.1%

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,814,800 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the February 27th total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,556,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,896. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $126,508,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 440,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.