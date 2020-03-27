Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Declines By 30.2%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 27th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 49,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,630. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.