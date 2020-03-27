Short Interest in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Drops By 31.6%

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,544,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 27th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 25.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter worth about $22,288,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,924,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares during the period.

Dmc Global stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.56. 273,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,793. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $353.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. Dmc Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dmc Global from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

