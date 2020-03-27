Short Interest in Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Grows By 54.5%

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 27th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DOGZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,655. Dogness International has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Dogness International Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

