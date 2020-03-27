Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expands By 83.2%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the February 27th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCO. B. Riley raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

NYSE:DCO opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $281.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Dean M. Flatt bought 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 15,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,760. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

