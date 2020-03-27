Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Declines By 31.7%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 27th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eltek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,725. Eltek has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of -4.38.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

