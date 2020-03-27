Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Declines By 21.0%

Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 27th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN MSN opened at $0.66 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products.

