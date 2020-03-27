Short Interest in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Declines By 35.6%

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the February 27th total of 17,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,881,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

