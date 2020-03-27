Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Declines By 24.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the February 27th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Epsilon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epsilon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.62. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

