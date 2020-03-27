Short Interest in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Declines By 30.1%

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,300 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 27th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In related news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

XAN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 586,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71. Exantas Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 223.49 and a quick ratio of 223.49.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.