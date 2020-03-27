Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Grows By 57.9%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 27th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.11% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

BDL opened at $12.85 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.