Short Interest in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Grows By 50.3%

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 27th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 195,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $393,944.44. Insiders have purchased 286,686 shares of company stock valued at $506,905 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 84,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,775. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.28.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPAY shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

