Short Interest in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Increases By 63.3%

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,500 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the February 27th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 745,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21. Fortis has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,693,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,309 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,900 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 704,964 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortis by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,905,000 after purchasing an additional 631,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Howard Weil raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

