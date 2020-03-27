Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Decreases By 35.2%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 693,800 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 27th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,563.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,246 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 477,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

