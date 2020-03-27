Short Interest in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Increases By 82.0%

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,712,100 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the February 27th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.17.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.05.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

