Short Interest in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Drops By 35.0%

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 27th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GENC traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $9.59. 32,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,498. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $143.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

