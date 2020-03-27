Short Interest in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Rises By 90.0%

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 27th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of General Finance stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. General Finance has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. General Finance had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other General Finance news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $116,611.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of General Finance by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 84,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Finance by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of General Finance by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of General Finance by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

