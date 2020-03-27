Short Interest in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Expands By 49.8%

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the February 27th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GPRK stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 180,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Itau Unibanco raised shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

