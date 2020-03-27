Short Interest in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Increases By 47.8%

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 27th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,862. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $226.50 million, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

