Short Interest in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Grows By 54.3%

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,885,800 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 27th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $41.58. 843,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,044. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.