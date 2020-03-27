Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Declines By 35.0%

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 27th total of 643,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.07%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.77%.

Several research firms have commented on AJX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.