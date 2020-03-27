Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Decreases By 23.8%

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 425,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 27th total of 559,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the third quarter worth $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. 148,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.91. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 27.91% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

