Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declines By 26.7%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,789,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 27th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

GGAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 900,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,683. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.