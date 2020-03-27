Short Interest in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Decreases By 26.1%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TV stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 851,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

