Short Interest in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Declines By 18.4%

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,422,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 27th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

HMS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 798,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. HMS has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,002 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,192 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 89,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

