Short Interest in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Drops By 18.6%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 27th total of 126,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of HMLP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.78. 273,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,283 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

