Short Interest in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Expands By 55.0%

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,029,900 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the February 27th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.09. 661,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

