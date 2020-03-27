Short Interest in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Decreases By 20.0%

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 807,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 27th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $6.07 on Friday, reaching $106.97. 331,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,376. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 136.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 284.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

