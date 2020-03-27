Short Interest in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Decreases By 22.3%

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 27th total of 423,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IIIN shares. Sidoti upgraded Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 307,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,253. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 million, a P/E ratio of 137.91 and a beta of 1.64. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Insteel Industries by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

