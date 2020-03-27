Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Increases By 58.2%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the February 27th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the third quarter worth $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $10.24 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

