Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Rises By 50.0%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 27th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VBF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,184. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.