Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Rises By 121.6%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the February 27th total of 155,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,452,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:VVR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,979,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 404,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 137,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

