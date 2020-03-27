Short Interest in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Expands By 104.0%

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the February 27th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE VMO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 46,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 67,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

