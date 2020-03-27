Short Interest in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Decreases By 22.2%

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,777,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 27th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.14. 3,063,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.78. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 13.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.