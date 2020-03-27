Short Interest in J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Expands By 59.4%

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the February 27th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE JAX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. J Alexanders has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Get J Alexanders alerts:

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $63.44 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J Alexanders by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 129,183 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 37,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in J Alexanders by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J Alexanders by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in J Alexanders by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.