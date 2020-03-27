Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Declines By 33.3%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 27th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kelly Services stock remained flat at $$11.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

