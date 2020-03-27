Short Interest in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Declines By 18.5%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,161,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 27th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,301. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

KL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

