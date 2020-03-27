Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Grows By 52.2%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the February 27th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of KNOP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 232,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.08 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,947,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

