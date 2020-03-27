Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Drops By 25.0%

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,529,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 27th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

