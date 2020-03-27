Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Expands By 83.1%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the February 27th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KVHI opened at $9.30 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $168.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.