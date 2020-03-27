Short Interest in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Grows By 48.8%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the February 27th total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LMRK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 120,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.36%. Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

