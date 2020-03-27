Short Interest in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Decreases By 30.2%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 27th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of LM Funding America stock remained flat at $$0.53 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,247. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.